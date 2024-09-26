Fans outraged at bluegrass band’s shocking new music video!

Bluegrass lovers are in an uproar after the release of The David Mayfield Parade’s latest music video, Times Winding Up.

The mildly interesting video quickly takes a dark and shocking turn, leaving fans both stunned and furious. In the controversial video, the band is seen chasing their own banjo player Steven Moore, through the woods, where a dramatic scuffle unfolds. Steven defends himself with his trusty and beloved Ome banjo, ultimately being overpowered, beaten, and disgraced in a veritable parade of violence.

What happens after that is far too sick and twisted to print here. The imagery has left fans in disbelief, with many calling the video “disturbing,” and “No Part of Nothin’.”

“This is just wrong on every level,” said one horrified viewer. The video has sparked heated debates, with fans accusing the band of going too far for shock value, and some even threatening to boycott their shows.

Decide for yourself. Viewer discretion is advised.