Host of Bluegrass on the Bay radio program on: FM 107.5 WNNT-Warsaw/Tappahannock, VA and Southern MD www.realradio804.com Bluegrass Country-FM 88.5 HD Channel 2 WAMU-Washington, DC www.bluegrasscountry.org AM 1510 WWSM-Annville/Cleona, PA Southern Branch Bluegrass Radio-Low Power FM 91.7-Claxton, TN www.sbbradio.net The Bluegrass Jamboree www.thebluegrassjamboree.com Bell Buckle Radio www.bellbuckleradio.com Bluegrass Planet Radio www.bluegrassplanetradio.com
Archives
-
-
Jay Armsworthy
Event Promoter/Producer for: American Legion Bluegrass concert Series-Hughesville, MD Hollywood Rescue Squad Bluegrass Festival-Leonardtown, MD L'il Margaret's Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival-Leonardtown, MD
-
Got banjo?
Seasoned banjo player, 45 years in the music industry from age 9. Have gigged, toured, managed, roadied, written, composed, engineered and produced Many awards Internationally for picking contests, talent contests. Recognized by Guinness World Records as the Worlds Fastest Banjo Player,
-
In need of a session player?
BANJO, GUITAR, FIDDLE, MANDOLIN OR BASS. PROFESSIONAL RECORDING/TOURING ARTIST FOR OVER 4 DECADES. Professional multi-instrumentalist. Banjo Guitar (acoustic and electric) Fiddle Mandolin Bass (upright and electric). Bluegrass, Country, Americana, Blues, Flat picking, Fingerstyle, Western swing, Rockgrass, Jazz, Folk, Irish, Soundtracks, Techno, experimental. Own professional studio, creating good
-
Walhalla Performing Arts Center
The Walhalla Performing Arts Center strives to provide a world-class facility for performances, conferences and special events in order to enhance the cultural & social life of the upstate region of South Carolina. Originally a grade school built in 1903, the
-
Kristi Stanley & Running Blind
Born and raised in Pikeville, KY, Kristi Ison Stanley was brought up among a rich history of bluegrass and country music, immortalized along the famous Country Music Highway. From her upstairs bedroom, Kristi recalls spending hours singing along with the
-
Country Guitar Online
We post new bluegrass guitar lesson videos on our website every week. The lessons teach how to play traditional bluegrass songs on guitar, bluegrass guitar licks, bluegrass flatpicking lead guitar techniques, classic country songs, and more. Find our Advanced Bluegrass Lick
-
No Time Flatt
NO TIME FLATT is blazing a red-hot-trail on today’s bluegrass music scene, with their highly energetic and hard drivin’ live performances. Centered around tight harmony vocals and great song selections, No Time Flatt strives to perform the highest quality version
-
Claire Lynch
Long recognized and praised as a creative force in acoustic music, Claire Lynch is a pioneer who continually pushes the boundaries of the bluegrass genre. She is the reigning Female Vocalist of the Year for the International Bluegrass Music Association
-
Mountain Highway
Mountain Highway® is a young family band that thrills audiences with traditional bluegrass music sung in crisp, family harmony. With songs first performed by Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley and others, Mountain Highway gives listeners the assurance that