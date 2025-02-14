Falling in Love Forever from Crandall Creek

Releasing appropriately on Valentine’s Day is Crandall Creek’s latest single, Falling in Love Forever, a new song written by guitarist Jerry Andrews and his wife, Sharon.

And how perfect that it was written by a loving couple, inspired by their own romance, marriage, and family, as Jerry tells us this morning.

“The motivation for this song came from the chance meeting I had with my wife at the local YMCA when we were both right out of high school. We did not have a relationship then, but we had met. Years later, after college and starting jobs, we met again; this time, it was for good. Raising daughters and watching them have their own children helped form an everlasting bond that made us realize this was all forever. This song literally sums up how we feel about everything that has happened in our lives. When my wife heard me writing it, she cried happy tears, then added two lines in verse two and it was perfect!”

Falling in Love Forever is sung by Carly Greer, whose distinctive voice has graced a number of recent Crandall Creek releases, like their previous, Court’n Katie, which currently sits at #8 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

Check it out…

Falling in Love Forever is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on the next Crandall Creek album, Color Me Blue, expected this spring on Copper Mountain Records.