Skip to content
Post navigation
Pinecastle Records has a new single for Dale Ann Bradley, surely one of the most gifted and enduring vocalists in all of bluegrass music.
Of late we have been hearing music from Dale Ann through her participation in the all-female supergroup,
Sister Sadie, but she continues to record her own projects as she has been doing since the 1990s.
The new single,
, is a contribution from Ashby Frank, who is showing himself to be one of Nashville’s most insightful writers. It will also be included on her next Pinecastle project, Falling Down Things She Couldn’t Get Over, expected sometime next year. The song tells of the impact that fear of failing has on us all, thoughtfully applied to the writing of a song.
Bradley is supported on the track by her touring group, featuring Matt Leadbetter on dobro, Kim Fox on guitar, Ethan Burkhardt on bass, and Mike Sumner on banjo. Frank guests on mandolin, and on harmony vocals along with Fox.
See what you think…
Beautiful!
is available now wherever you Falling Down stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/falling-down-drops-for-dale-ann-bradley/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email List :<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/falling-down-drops-for-dale-ann-bradley/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email List :<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>