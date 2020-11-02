Falling Down drops for Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has a new single for Dale Ann Bradley, surely one of the most gifted and enduring vocalists in all of bluegrass music.

Of late we have been hearing music from Dale Ann through her participation in the all-female supergroup, Sister Sadie, but she continues to record her own projects as she has been doing since the 1990s.

The new single, Falling Down, is a contribution from Ashby Frank, who is showing himself to be one of Nashville’s most insightful writers. It will also be included on her next Pinecastle project, Things She Couldn’t Get Over, expected sometime next year. The song tells of the impact that fear of failing has on us all, thoughtfully applied to the writing of a song.

Bradley is supported on the track by her touring group, featuring Matt Leadbetter on dobro, Kim Fox on guitar, Ethan Burkhardt on bass, and Mike Sumner on banjo. Frank guests on mandolin, and on harmony vocals along with Fox.

See what you think…

Beautiful!

Falling Down is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.