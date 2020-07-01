Fallen Angels from Bowregard

Like most acts in the music business, Colorado’s Bowregard had high expectations heading into 2020. Having won the Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest in 2019, they were looking at major festival bookings throughout the Rocky Mountain region, and a new album set for a summer release.

But we all know how the start of this year turned out for performing artists, and Bowregard was no exception. Still this Boulder-based quintet took the shutdowns in stride, and are pleased to see their debut, full-length album hit the streets today. Arrows was produced through a Kickstarter campaign that reached its $20,000 goal in less than a week, showing the strong fan support behind this up-and-coming band. That crowdfunding effort ultimately doubled its initial goal through pre-sales of the CD.

Bowregard is Max Kabat on guitar, James Armington on banjo, Colleen Heine on fiddle, Zachary Smith on bass, and Justin Konrad on resophonic guitar. All but Justin share the vocals in the group, and the focus is on original material from within the group.

Here is a taste of the first single, Fallen Angels, written and sung by Kabat.

Arrows is available now wherever you stream and download music online.