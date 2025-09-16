Fallen Angel drops for The Unfaithful Servants

Vancouver Island’s Unfaithful Servants have a new single this week, just as they prepare to showcase at World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga. This will be the band’s first foray into performing in the US, and they are understandably psyched.

Led by mandolinist Jesse Cobb, a founding member of the Infamous Stringdusters, the Servants also include Dylan Stone on guitar, Quin Etheridge-Pedden on fiddle, and Mark Johnson on bass.

For the introduction to their upcoming album, Fallen Angel, they are offering the title track, which they describe saying…

“Fallen Angel is a song about being in a dark place at a dark time. But there was light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a song that waited patiently for the right moment and the right players. Now it’s time has come, and the essence of the song has been captured on this recording.”

Stone, who wrote the song with Jesse and Quin, also sings the lead. His lyrics are as gloomy as described above, fittingly sung in a minor key, but with the sense of joy that an acoustic string band always imparts.

Have a listen.

Fallen Angel, the single, will be available on Friday, September 19, from the popular download and streaming services online. The album is set for release on October 17.

If you’re at World of Bluegrass this week, look for The Unfaithful Servants during their Bluegrass Ramble performances in Chattanooga.