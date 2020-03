Fall Like Rain drops from Justin Moses

Mountain Fever Records has released a debut single from their upcoming album for Justin Moses.

Justin is something of a bluegrass superman, playing all the instruments and singing all the parts, and having performed with a who’s who of contemporary bluegrass bands. He’s been a member of Blue Moon Rising, The Dan Tyminski Band, The Gibson Brothers, and Blue Highway among them, and is often found these days supporting his equally-talented bride, Sierra Hull, on her live shows.

You also hear Moses supporting top artists on their studio recordings, where he is as likely to be playing banjo as fiddle, reso-guitar, mandolin, or guitar.

Beagle-eared listeners will recognize Fall Like Rain as a cover of a song from Eric Clapton’s 1998 Pilgrim album. Justin starts it with a solo guitar, and brings the rest of the band in gradually, erupting finally into an all-out bluegrass jam at the end. He is featured on banjo, reso-guitar, and lead vocal, supported by Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Barry Bales on bass, and Sierra on mandolin. Dennis Parker, the mega-talented backup singer with Ricky Skaggs, adds vocal harmony.

You can hear Fall Like Rain now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio broadcasters can get it from Airplay Direct.

Look for the full Justin Moses album from Mountain Fever later this year.