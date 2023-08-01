Fall In Tennessee video from Authentic Unlimited

Billy Blue Records has produced a music video for Fall In Tennessee, their current single for Authentic Unlimited.

The song is a showcase for guitarist John Meador, who composed it with Bob Minner, sings it in his pointedly clear tenor voice, and kicks it off with some tasty crosspicking. It tells a story of love lost, playing with the fact that Autumn is both a woman’s name and a season of the year.

Nashville’s Station Inn was chosen to shoot this live performance video, which finds all the guys on hand. Jerry Cole is on bass, Eli Johnston on banjo, Jesse Brock on mandolin, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle. Jerry Douglas is reso-guitar guest on the track, though he doesn’t appear in the video.

It’s a truly beautiful song. Have a look listen…

Fall In Tennessee is available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.