Fall In Tennessee – new single from Authentic Unlimited

Billy Blue Records has released a first look at their next album for Authentic Unlimited, expected later this year, entitled So Much For Forever.

This new single is a haunting, love-gone-cold ballad that shines the spotlight on John Meador’s stirring tenor vocals and his talent for penning poignant songs about the pain of losing love. Fall in Tennessee traces the tale of a man who finds himself alone with constant memories of the woman he loved blowing through his mind like leaves on the Autumn breeze.

Special guest Jerry Douglas joins the band on dobro. John Meador and Eli Johnston are both featured on guitar, Jerry Cole is on bass, Jesse Brock holds down the mandolin part, and Stephen Burwell ties it all together with his fiddle.

John shared a few words about the song.

“Fall in Tennessee has a beautiful melody and tells a unique love story. I wrote it with my good friend, Bob Minner, and I absolutely love how everyone tastefully executed this song in the studio. Also, it was such an honor to have Jerry Douglas guest on dobro! I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did writing and recording it!”

Have a listen…

Fall In Tennessee is available today from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.