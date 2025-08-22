Fall Festival Travel Planner 2025

Family and friends all know fall is my favorite season. Probably because I won’t stop talking about how it can’t come soon enough. And why should I? It really is the best time of the year. Cooler weather, colorful foliage, the distinct smell of the season in the air, apple cider, campfires, long-sleeve shirts, and the desire to start baking again are all some of the things I look forward to most about fall. It’s also the time of year I love reveling in my favorite guilty pleasure: listening to great bands in a beautiful outdoor setting.

In my opinion, there simply is no better time to hit the road and soak in the joyful sounds of the music I love while reconnecting with old friends and fellow camping buddies. Heaven!

If you’re like me, or you’re just ready to treat yourself to a fun getaway, this season may very well be one of the best in a long while. Nationwide, gas prices are down 10% compared with the same period last year. Plus you won’t be fighting as many crowds, as tourism in the US has dropped by 22.5% so far this year (according to the World Travel & Tourism Council). That also means festival promoters need your support!

With the official start of fall arriving September 22, and cooler weather already in the forecast, I’m already breaking out the flannels and planning my annual autumn bluegrass getaway. Add in a compelling lineup of events to choose from, together with miles of beautiful scenery, and you have the perfect formula for an epic road trip!

Across the country, bluegrass festivals are gearing up to welcome fans in the crisp air, surrounded by nature’s colorful backdrops, and world-class picking — making fall one of the most rewarding seasons for bluegrass travelers. And as any seasoned bluegrass veteran will tell you, rain or shine, a live bluegrass festival beats staying home — every time.

Below is a list of 12 bluegrass destinations worth your consideration (listed here in chronological order). This is by no means a definitive list. In fact, you can find many other great festivals and events listed in the Bluegrass Today Events Directory. Check it out, and I hope to see you on the road at one of these must attend events…safe travels my friends!

Please note: Distances and prices are approximate and can change—always confirm with the festival organizers and travel sites before booking.

1) Townsend, DE — Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival (53rd Annual) — August 29–September 1, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: PHL (≈1 hr). Alternatives: BWI (≈1.5 hr), DCA (≈2 hr), EWR (≈2 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

On‑site camping is classic — tent or RV.

Hotels in Newark, Middletown, and Elkton; holiday weekend, so book early.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Weekend ≈ $130–$160; single‑day ≈ $50–$65.

Lodging: Camping passes affordable; hotels $140–$220+ /night nearby.

2) Beaver Dam, KY — Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Festival — September 11–14, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: OWB (Owensboro, ~35–45 min). Alternates: EVV (~1 hr 20 min), SDF (~1 hr 45 min), BNA (~1 hr 45–2 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

On‑site rough/dry camping on Jerusalem Ridge; no hookups (verify current policy).

Organizer posts indicate FREE rough camping with a 4‑day pass; confirm when purchasing.

Golf cart courtesy rides from parking/camping areas to the stage.

Hotels/motels in Beaver Dam/Hartford; broader inventory in Owensboro (~40 min). Short‑term cabins/rentals around Ohio County.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Plan $100–$200+ depending on pass/VIP.

Lodging: Hotels $110–$180+/night;

Camping: Dry camping; often included w/4‑day pass when offered (no hookups).

Local transport: On‑site parking; rural roads—arrive early for headliners.

Food: $30–$55/day (vendors + local diners).

3) Morehead, KY — Poppy Mountain Music Festival — September 12–20, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: HTS (≈1–1.25 hr) or LEX (≈1–1.25 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

Massive on‑site camping (30/50 amp options; reserve early for hookups).

Hotels in Morehead fill fast; overflow in Mt. Sterling/Ashland.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Multi‑day/wristband options; plan $100–$200+.

Lodging: Camping ~$30–$60+/night; Hotels $90–$150+/night locally.

Camping: On‑site; bring leveling blocks and extra cords for hillside sites.

Local transport: On‑site parking; ATVs often restricted to signed areas—check rules.

Food: $30–$55/day (vendors + bring‑your‑own at camp).

4) Chattanooga, TN — IBMA World of Bluegrass (fan week) — September 16–20, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: CHA (10–20 min). Alternatives: TYS (≈1.5 hr), BNA (≈2 hr), ATL (≈2 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

Base downtown/riverfront for walkability to venues and riverfront stages.

Downtown hotels book up; consider NorthShore/Southside and rideshare or free local shuttles where available.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Varies by event; set aside $100–$250 for ticketed shows (festival street stages are often free).

Lodging: Hotels $160–$280+ /night.

Local transport: Parking $10–$25/day or plan for rideshare; walk between venues once parked.

Food: $40–$70/day.

5) Winfield, KS — Walnut Valley Festival — September 17–21, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: ICT (Wichita, ≈1 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

Iconic on‑site camping (Pecan Grove & West Campground); arrive early for preferred spots.

Hotels and motels in Winfield/Ark City fill quickly—Wichita has broader inventory (45–60 min).

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Festival passes typically $100–$250 (check official site).

Lodging: Camping ~$30–$60/night; Hotels $85–$160/night locally.

Camping: On‑site with electric hookups available first‑come, first‑served.

Local transport: On‑site parking included/low-cost in camping areas.

Food: $35–$60/day (fair-style vendors + town diners).

6) North Adams, MA — FreshGrass @ MASS MoCA — September 19–21, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: ALB (Albany, ≈1–1.25 hr). Alternates: BDL (≈1.75–2 hr); small GA field at AQW nearby.

Where to stay (tips):

Stay in North Adams/Williamstown for 5–15 min access to MASS MoCA.

Boutique options abound; book months ahead (Porches Inn, Tourists, Williamstown inns).

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Festival passes typically $100–$250.

Lodging: Boutique/inns $180–$320+/night.

Local transport: Street/lot parking near museum; walk between stages.

Food: $45–$80/day (museum vendors + Berkshires dining).

7) Bean Blossom (Morgantown), IN — Uncle Pen Fest — September 18–20, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: IND (Indianapolis, ≈1 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

Bill Monroe Music Park offers extensive camping plus limited cabins/RV rentals.

Hotels/cabins in Nashville & Columbus, IN; Brown County State Park is nearby.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Festival passes typically $100–$200.

Lodging: Camping ~$30–$60/night; Hotels/Cabins $120–$200+/night.

Camping: On‑site with hookups; reserve early or arrive ahead of time.

Local transport: On‑site parking; rural roads—arrive before evening headliners.

Food: $30–$55/day (vendors or bring camp kitchen).

8) Chattanooga, TN — 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival (FREE) — October 3–4, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: CHA (10–20 min). Alternatives: TYS, BNA, ATL (≈1.5–2 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

Target Riverfront/Ross’s Landing area for easy stage access.

Book early—riverfront rooms go first; downtown alternatives within a short walk.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: FREE festival.

Lodging: Hotels $160–$280+/night.

Local transport: Paid garages near riverfront; rideshare to avoid event traffic.

Food: $35–$60/day (food trucks + downtown restaurants).

9) San Francisco, CA — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (FREE) — Oct 3–5, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: SFO. Alternatives: OAK, SJC (all with transit links).

Where to stay (tips):

Stay near Golden Gate Park (Richmond/Sunset) or along transit lines (downtown/Union Square).

Parking is scarce—plan for Muni, rideshare, or walking.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: FREE festival.

Lodging: Hotels $220–$400+/night (citywide event weekend).

Local transport: Transit day‑passes or rideshare; allow extra time for crowds.

Food: $45–$90/day (on‑site vendors + neighborhood eats).

10) Bristol, TN/VA — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion — September 19–21, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: TRI (≈20–25 min). Alternates: TYS, AVL.

Where to stay (tips):

Downtown hotels and boutiques walkable to State Street stages (book ASAP).

Consider Abingdon/Johnson City for overflow lodging (20–40 min drives).

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Festival passes commonly $100–$200+ (VIP higher).

Lodging: Hotels $140–$240+/night.

Local transport: Paid downtown parking; many streets closed—walk once parked.

Food: $35–$65/day.

11) Wilmington, OH — Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival (indoors) — Nov 13–15, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: DAY (≈45–60 min). Alternates: CVG (≈1 hr), CMH (≈1–1.25 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

Host hotel is the Holiday Inn at the Roberts Centre (on‑site rooms sell out).

Nearby chain hotels in Wilmington; broader options in Dayton/Cincinnati corridors.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Indoor fest sessions typically $40–$70 per show or weekend bundles.

Lodging: Hotels $120–$180+/night.

Local transport: Free parking at the convention complex; easy access off I‑71.

Food: $30–$55/day (on‑site restaurants + quick‑service nearby).

Honorable Mention:

Quincy, CA — Plumas Homegrown Bluegrass Festival — September 6–8, 2025

Nearest airports: Primary: RNO (≈1.5 hr). Alternatives: SMF (≈2.5 hr), SFO (≈4 hr).

Where to stay (tips):

On‑site camping anchors the vibe — tent, trailer, or RV.

Local motels/inns in Quincy fill quickly; consider Graeagle or Portola.

Budget quick‑look (per person):

Tickets: Weekend ≈ $90–$120; single‑day ≈ $40–$50.

Lodging: Camping ≈ $30–$40/night; hotels $120–$200+ /night.

Local transport: On‑site parking included with most passes.