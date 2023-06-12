Facing The Giant from Steve Bruce

Banjo playing pastor, Steve Bruce, has a new single this week from his all-original instrumental project, What I Know Now.

Even without lyrics, all of Steve’s tunes have titles that reference stories or themes from the Bible. This latest, Facing The Giant, recalls King David slewing Goliath as a boy, before he ascended to the throne of Israel.

Supporting Bruce are Glen Duncan on fiddle, Ron Stewart on mandolin, and Andrew Bruce (Steve’s son) on guitar and bass.

Have a listen…

When he’s not pickin’ the five, Steve Bruce is lead pastor at Faith Way Assembly Of God in LaFollette, TN.

Facing The Giant, and the full What I Know Now album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.