Face Of Appalachia from The Herculeons

Two Nashville vocal powerhouses have joined together to form The Herculeons, in the persons of John Cowan and Andrea Zonn. They have a new album coming in March on True Lonesome Records which will also feature fellow singing stars Michael McDonald, Darrell Scott, John Hall, and Reese Wynans.

Today they have released a first single, Face of Appalachia, tracked back before the terrible storm that ravaged so many communities in that area at the end of September ’24. So they have decided to use the song, and its music video, to continue raising awareness about the ongoing needs of these mountain people and their families, especially now that media attention has been drawn to the ruination from the California wildfires.

Speaking jointly, John and Andrea say…

“When we recorded this song, we couldn’t have foreseen the fate that would befall our beloved Appalachian region with the destructive force of Hurricane Helene. The heart center of the music and musicians that have nurtured and nourished us has been dealt an unimaginable blow.

Our dear friend and gifted photographer, Madison Thorn, traveled to the region in the aftermath of the hurricane and captured stunning images of the devastation. We asked her to help us make this video to raise awareness and funds as this region embarks on the long and difficult process of rebuilding their homes and their lives.”

Face of Appalachian is a lovely song, written by John Sebastian and Lowell George, and recorded on Sebastian’s 1974 album, Tarzana Kid. This is the same team that composed Dixie Chicken, the title track of Little Feat’s 1973 album, also included on Tarzana Kid.

Andrea sings the lead here, with John’s harmony wailing behind her, on a stark track that lets their voices take the forefront. Beautifully done.

They are using the video to encourage people to contribute time and treasure, as they are able, to the various organizations who are doing such exemplary work to bring relief to the Appalachian region.

The Herculeons, i.e., John and Andrea, especially recommend the following agencies when you consider donations:

We’ll see more information from The Herculeons in the coming weeks, and their upcoming project, expected March 21.