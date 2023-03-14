Executive Director Pat Morris leaving IBMA

A family medical issue is given as the reason for Pat Morris, the Executive Director of the International Bluegrass Music Association, to be stepping down from his position after only two years. His exit is set for March 24.

Morris says that he is sorry to go, but that family comes first, and he is needed back on the east coast right now.

“Life has a way of changing our plans. I am going to miss IBMA and its wonderful members. I have been honored to do my part in helping position the industry for growth and innovation. It will always be about the music, and I wish everyone in the bluegrass community all the best.”

The IBMA Board of Directors has approved recently-retired Director Paul Schiminger to return as interim ED until a permanent hire can be made.

Speaking for the Board, Chairman Mike Simpson says that they all are grateful to Pat Morris for his time at the helm.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I appreciate Pat’s service to the bluegrass community and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Schiminger says that, despite putting his retirement on hold, he is happy to help out during this transition.

“I want to personally thank Pat for his hard work and dedication to the IBMA. Having worked closely with him, I can attest that he was honored to serve the bluegrass community. My passion for the IBMA and bluegrass music is as strong as ever, and I look forward to working with the talented staff to make this year’s IBMA World of Bluegrass a memorable and successful celebration of our music. I also look forward to working with the next Executive Director to help realize our association’s bright future.”

While leading the IBMA day to day this past 22 months, Morris steered the organization through its return to World of Bluegrass after COVID shutdowns, and its second hurricane experience in Raleigh. He has also overseen an increase in membership, and launched the IBMA International Band Performance Grant Program and IBMA Office Sessions.

More news about the search for a new IBMA Executive Director will be coming soon.