EWOB ’22 – Bluegrass is back in Voorthuizen!

After a four-year hiatus, the European World of Bluegrass festival returns to the village of Voorthuizen in central Netherlands this month.

The three-day European World of Bluegrass 2022 takes place from Thursday May 26 through to Saturday May 28 at a new venue De Eng in Voorthuizen (Ontmoetingscentrum De EngRochetstraat 23781 CZ Voorthuizen).

In addition to stage performances, bands will be playing in the centres of Voorthuizen and the neighbouring town of Barneveld, in bars and restaurants, just as in the past.

As during previous festivals, there will be a trade show and workshops taught by experienced musicians.

Camping is available at the same location as before, on the site of the Oranjevereniging Voorthuizen, Roelenengweg 25, 3781 BA Voorthuizen, Netherlands. Here, pickers are free to jam at any time.

A total of 24 bands from across Europe have been selected to play at the festival. Among these are several from The Netherlands; Close to Home, Take Four, The Shiny Moonlit Boys, Janis McCoury, Red Herring, Stringtime, Tennessee Studs, and The Oldtime Stringband.

Close to Home – Little Maggie

Liz Meesters (vocals, double bass), Hendrik Luurtsema (vocals, mandolin), Peter Noorman (vocals, 5-string banjo) and Martijn Zwiers (guitar)

There are seven from the Czech Republic; Portrait, The Vacuum Ball Band, Milkeaters, Bluegrass Cwrkot, Flastr, Brzdari, and Sunny Side.

Milkeaters – Can’t Trust The Weatherman/No More To Leave You Behind

Petr Solc (double bass), Petr Jezek (vocals, guitar), David Benda (vocals, banjo) and Jan Blaha (fiddle)

Other bands include Hanny Hill and Blue Night, and The Road Brothers (both from Germany); Endless Road (Slovakia); Watson Bridge (France); Long Way Home (Ireland); Rawhide (Belgium); Poa Pratensis (Hungary); Hogranch (GB); and Original Five (Sweden).

Long Way Home – Mr. Engineer

Owen Schinkel (vocals, guitar) and Kylie Kay Anderson (vocals, mandolin)

A schedule for on-stage performances can be found online.