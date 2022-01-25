Everything To Me – new music from Kenny & Amanda Smith

Kenny & Amanda Smith have been busy in the studio this past few months, recording new music for their next full length project. As always, this duo of bluegrass love bugs finds some of the best new material introduced to the catalog each time they present new songs.

This time it’s Everything To Me, written by Missourian Dalton Harper, who performs as a member of Cedar Hill and played for many years with his family band. In the lyrics, the narrator feels the passion from her intended dissipating while she tries to explain that he means the world to her.

Amanda sings the lead with Kenny on guitar, Justin Jenkins on banjo, Cory Piatt on mandolin, and Kyle Perkins on bass. Kenny and Wayne Winkle sing harmony. Lovely track.

Have a listen…

Amanda tells us that they expect to finish tracking by the end of March with a May release planned for their next album. Keep an eye on their web site and socials for updates.

Everything To Me is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.