Every Time the Rain Comes Pouring Down from The Wilder Flower

North Carolina’s The Wilder Flower, a bluegrass/old time hybrid trio made up of three very talented young ladies, also have a new single this month. But unlike the bulk of their material, this one, Every Time The Rain Comes Pouring Down, was written by Molly Tuttle and Jon Weisberger.

The group consists of Danielle Yother on guitar, who sings lead on this latest release, Molly Johnson who plays banjo, and Madeline Dierauf on fiddle. Producer Jon Weisberger plays bass here, and both Madeline and Molly add harmony vocals.

For most of its nearly three minutes duration, Every Time The Rain Comes Pouring Down is a desperately sad song, full of dashed hopes and shattered dreams, yet in that wonderful way unique to this music, remains hauntingly beautiful. We get some respite in the final verse where sunshine is seen again, and a ray of optimism peeks out from behind the clouds.

Have a listen in this graphic video.

Every Time The Rain Comes Pouring Down is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Check The Wilder Flower schedule online for a chance to see this enchanting ensemble in person.