Every Time A Train Goes By from Lindley Creek

Pinecastle Records is celebrating today’s release of their latest album from Ozark grassers Lindley Creek, Whispers in the Wind, by dropping another single, Every Time A Train Goes By.

Lindley Creek has grown from a typical family bluegrass band, where parents Kathie and John Rob Greer taught their three children to play together, into a formidable touring and recording group with an impressive record. Oldest son John, who played banjo, has since left the band, but siblings Katie on mandolin and Jase on fiddle still remain, picking and singing alongside mom and dad.

Katie’s powerful lead vocals are the focus of Lindley Creek’s music, along with the family harmony, and she is the feature on this latest single. The song was written by country artist Sylvia, with John Mock and Thom Schuyler, which Sylvia recorded in 2016. The Greers give it a dynamic bluegrass treatment, with help from Seth Taylor on guitar, Jim VanCleve, who also produced, on fiddle, Rob Ickes on resonator guitar, Mike Bubb on bass, and Aaron Ramsey on mandolin.

Speaking jointly, the Greers shared their thoughts on this track.

“Every Time A Train Goes By is a powerful yet haunting melody that captivated us from the first moment we heard it. But more than the melody, the lyrics spoke to us as well. The image of a young girl being frightened at first, and then overcoming her fears really resonated.

We love a chance to sing about a train, as any bluegrass band does, but this metaphor is a powerful one that can be applied to any situation where fear is holding you back. It’s truly an anthem about defying doubts and gaining confidence. Plus, it jams pretty hard.

It’s become a favorite at our live shows, and we are so excited to bring this song to bluegrass fans everywhere!”

Have a listen…

Lindley Creek will be hosting an album release concert on Saturday, July 23, at Dallas County Fairgrounds in Buffalo, Missouri at 5:00 p.m. The band will perform all of the music from Whispers in the Wind on stage, with their newest member, Jase’s wife Caroline Greer, who plays reso-guitar and shares in singing duties.

Every Time A Train Goes By, and the full Whispers in the Wind album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band.

Radio programmers can get the tracks from AirPlay Direct.