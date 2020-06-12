Every Road I Travel from Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

Skip to content
Today also sees the release of a new radio single from
Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive, another collaboration with hit songwriter Milan Miller.
Every Road I Travel is a feel good song, perfect for a lovely early summer day, and that wonderful feeling of heading home to the one you love.
Bauc tells us that despite the shut down, he really wanted to get a new song sooner than they could get in the studio again.
“Even though I haven’t been able to get the band back in the studio to complete the album due to pandemic restrictions, I do feel fortunate that we had this one in the can to get out there. And praise to Milan Miller for having the knack to write a song that so perfectly fits my style and that of the band. While Joey Lemons was featured on the last single, this one has Will Jones on lead vocal and shows a totally different side to the band, I think.”
Here’s a taste in this teaser video.
Every Road I Travel is available now to radio programmers through Airplay Direct. It will be included in the next full length Terry Baucom project expected later this year.
