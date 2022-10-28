Evergreen video from the Stillhouse Junkies

Dark Shadow Recording has released a music video for their current single with Stillhouse Junkies, the bluegrass/folk power trio from Colorado that has been winning raves wherever they perform for their clever songs and energetic stage show.

It’s for the song Evergreen, from the band’s recently-released album, Small Towns, which was shot during their album release concert at Nashville’s Station Inn earlier this year. The audience that night was in on the shoot, which combines live footage with the recorded audio.

The song tells the story of someone who has left their home town to seek a career out in the wider world, and the concomitant desire to eventually go back someday.

Guitarist Fred Kosak sings lead, supported by bandmates Cody Tinnin on bass and Alissa Wolf on fiddle.

Evergreen, and the full Small Towns album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band.