Evergreen from Balsam Range

Balsam Range has just released their tenth album with Mountain Home Music, Kinetic Tone, and with it, a new single called Evergreen.

This one comes from the writing team of Michael Hearne, Susan Gibson, and Monica Smart, and is sung by Balsam Range guitarist Caleb Smith. Evergreen tells of accepting and going along with the changes that life brings your way.

It’s a lovely song where Smith is supported by bandmates Buddy Melton on fiddle, Marc Pruett on banjo, Tim Surrett on bass, and Alan Bibey on mandolin.

Have a listen…

Evergreen, and the full Kinetic Tone album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the band.

Radio programmers will find the tracks via AirPlay Direct.