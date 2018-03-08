Bluegrass Jamming Class
Taught by Lynn Kelley using the Wernick Method*
Sundays, Oct 8-Dec 3 (ex. 11/26) 6-8:30PM
Virginia Beach, VA Kelley Music Studios
Tuition $195
Early Signup Discount: $10 until Sep 8!
Lynn Kelley took up guitar at age 11 and began playing with others soon after. She performs on and has taught all the bluegrass instruments, with her versatility extending to country, country rock, ragtime blues guitar, contemporary Christian, and Americana. Specializing in flat pick guitar, she has played in bluegrass bands including The Nothin’ Doin’ Band and The Muddy Creek Band. After teaching for years at Norfolk’s Ramblin’ Conrad’s & A&E Music, she now operates Kelley Music Studios in Virginia Beach.
*Wernick Method Classes teach real bluegrass jamming!
Hands-on learning in large and small groups
Learn many bluegrass standards
Gentle tempos! Mistakes expected!
Full ground rules and etiquette of typical jams
How to lead songs and how to follow new songs
How to find melodies, fake solos, sing harmony
Ear skills taught and emphasized, as in real bluegrass
Reading skills not needed or used
Group and individualized instruction on backup skills
Understanding, low-pressure, time-tested teaching
-
Sunday, Oct. 08 - Sunday, Dec. 03
Sun. Oct. 8th: 6pm - 8:30pm
Sun. Oct. 15th: 6pm - 8:30pm
Sun. Oct. 22nd: 6pm - 8:30pm
Sun. Oct. 29th: 6pm - 8:30pm
Sun. Nov. 5th: 6pm - 8:30pm
Sun. Nov. 12th: 6pm - 8:30pm
Sun. Nov. 19th: 6pm - 8:30pm
Sun. Dec. 3rd: 6pm - 8:30pm
-
Virginia Beach, VA – WM Bluegrass Jam Class with Lynn Kelley
Kelley Music Studios
4858 Shell Rd. Ste A
Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23455
-
Cost: $195.00
-