Virginia Beach, VA – WM Bluegrass Jam Class with Lynn Kelley

Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Lynn Kelley using the Wernick Method*

Sundays, Oct 8-Dec 3 (ex. 11/26) 6-8:30PM

Virginia Beach, VA Kelley Music Studios

Tuition $195

Early Signup Discount: $10 until Sep 8!

Lynn Kelley took up guitar at age 11 and began playing with others soon after. She performs on and has taught all the bluegrass instruments, with her versatility extending to country, country rock, ragtime blues guitar, contemporary Christian, and Americana. Specializing in flat pick guitar, she has played in bluegrass bands including The Nothin’ Doin’ Band and The Muddy Creek Band. After teaching for years at Norfolk’s Ramblin’ Conrad’s & A&E Music, she now operates Kelley Music Studios in Virginia Beach.

*Wernick Method Classes teach real bluegrass jamming!

Hands-on learning in large and small groups

Learn many bluegrass standards

Gentle tempos! Mistakes expected!

Full ground rules and etiquette of typical jams

How to lead songs and how to follow new songs

How to find melodies, fake solos, sing harmony

Ear skills taught and emphasized, as in real bluegrass

Reading skills not needed or used

Group and individualized instruction on backup skills

Understanding, low-pressure, time-tested teaching