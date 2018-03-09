The Roanoke Valley Fiddle and Banjo Club will hold its monthly show the 1st Saturday of each month, January through November, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24017. Live bands perform bluegrass, old-time and gospel music. Performing this month:
SUGAR RUN, JUST US AND THE SOUTHERN GENTLEMEN
Join us at 5:30 for open mic!! All are welcome!
Saturday, Mar. 03
Sat. Mar. 3rd: 6pm - 9pm
The Roanoke Valley Fiddle and Banjo Club
926 South Market Street
Salem, Virginia, 24153
Cost: $7.00
