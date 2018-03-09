Hollywood Rescue Squad Bluegrass Festival
Saturday May 12, 2018
Noon to 8 pm, gates open at 11 am
St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds
42455 Fairgrounds Road
Leonardtown, MD
Featuring: Audie Blaylock & Redline, Patuxent Partners, Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, Recycled Bluegrass, 15 Strings, Bubby Abell & Spoon Creek, and California Ramblers
Tickets: $20.00 in advance, $25.00 at the gate https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3192723
Rain or Shine, BYOB, Food and Drink available for purchase, 50/50 Raffles
Presented by Jay Armsworthy, Sponsored by Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad
For more info: call 301-737-3004 or http://www.hvrs.org/content/bluegrass
-
-