Sandy, UT – WM Bluegrass Jam Class with Art Hansen – begins 3/10/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Art Hansen

Saturdays, March 10-April 7 1:00pm-5:00pm

Sandy, UT Hansen Banjo & Guitar

Tuition $195

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Art Hansen has been playing banjo for most of his life and teaching it for over 30 years. For 25 years, he played with the popular Utah bluegrass band The Stormy Mountain Boys, a group known for tight vocal harmonies and great musicianship. Art now teaches bluegrass banjo and guitar out of his Sandy, Utah studio. He loves teaching and is quoted saying, “I create a relaxed environment for learning and having fun!” Art has led jam sessions with students at their homes, to help them hear and learn to interact with other players.