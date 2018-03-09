RTE 23 LISTENING ROOM CONCERT: LAUREN & JASON MORROW OF THE WHISKEY GENTRY

The Birthplace of Country Music proudly presents another exciting edition of the RTE 23 Listening Room Concert Series! Enjoy an incredible night with combined talents of Lauren and Jason Morrow of The Whiskey Gentry—a favorite act of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Lauren and Jason will also be joined by a full band for the special event.

On Friday, February 16 the duo will appear at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol and they’ll perform at The Inn at Wise in Wise, Virginia on Saturday, February 24th.