RTE 23 LISTENING ROOM CONCERT: FOLK SOUL REVIVAL

The Birthplace of Country Music presents the RTE 23 Listening Room with Folk Soul Revival at the Park Avenue Theater in Norton, Virginia.

FOLK SOUL REVIVAL is one of southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee’s most beloved and sought after acts. Performing original roots-rock, the quintet’s distinct, radio-ready sound and back-porch instrumentation have garnered success with high profile gigs opening for the likes of Travis Tritt, Jason Isbell, Eric Church, Justin Townes Earle, Dr. Ralph Stanley, and more. FSR’s loyal fan base, fondly referred to as “The Congregation,” consistently packs sold out shows across the southeast while singing along with the band word for word.

FSR is a mainstay act at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion which boasts more than 60,000 attendees. The band has also performed at Floydfest and are among the best-selling acts to perform at the legendary Carter Family Fold and The Down Home.