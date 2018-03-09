Piggin’ and Grinnin’: Celebrating BBQ and Bluegrass

Bluegrass and folk bands from around North Carolina and across the country will come together for a celebration of food and music this September during the inaugural Piggin’ and Grinnin’ festival at Tryon Palace, North Carolina’s first capitol.

Piggin’ and Grinnin’ will feature full lineup of bluegrass and folk bands, including the headliner and Grammy Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers alongside Sierra Hull, Chatham County Line, Mountain Faith, Balsam Range, Blind Boy Paxton, as well as local New Bern bands Merchant’s Road and Strung Together.

Visitors can enjoy the music and views on the South Lawn with cold drinks, craft vendors, and a food truck rodeo with plenty of BBQ served up.

Tickets are General Admission on the lawn or VIP, which includes two complimentary drink tickets, seating near the main stage, meet and greet opportunities with select bands, and VIP parking.

Tickets are General Admission on the lawn or VIP, which includes two complimentary drink tickets, seating near the main stage, meet and greet opportunities with the bands, and VIP parking. Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $50 for VIP prior to Aug. 6, at which point prices increase to $35 and $55, respectively.