Springfield, NJ – Weekly Bluegrass Jam Class with Barry Mitterhoff – begins 4/9/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Barry Mitterhoff

Mondays, Apr 9-Jun 4 (ex. 5/28) 7-9:30PM

Springfield, NJ Holy Cross Lutheran Church

Tuition $195

Early Signup Discount: $10 until Mar 9!

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the class. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Barry Mitterhoff has played bluegrass mandolin professionally for over 40 years, appearing in 49 states and 18 countries. He has toured with Peter Rowan, Jorma Kaukonen, Tony Trischka, Hazel Dickens, and many bluegrass bands, and performed from the White House to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and in Moscow and Brazil. Barry has taught privately since the 1970s and at many leading camps and workshops throughout the U.S., in Canada, and England.