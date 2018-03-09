Mountain Highway in Glen Allen, VA

Mountain Highway® will perform at 3:40 p.m. on the “Cafe’ Stage” at Henrico County’s Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on April 14th as part of an annual fundraiser for military families called “The Richmond VA Bluegrass Jam.” This young family band thrills audiences with classic traditional bluegrass songs they sing in crisp, family harmony. With music originally performed by Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley and others, Mountain Highway assures audiences the bluegrass music they love will live on for at least another generation. The four sibling singers, age 12 to 16, also play banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and guitar, while their father plays upright bass.

The Richmond Bluegrass Jam is back for its 9th year of incredible music and more to benefit military families! On April 14th, 2018 from 11am until 11pm, they’ll have 30 of the region’s best bluegrass and Americana bands playing on three indoor stages. Mountain Highway is just one of them.

The Jam is a family-friendly festival atmosphere and represents the best of local Richmond coming together to support a local cause. ALL proceeds will go to the Richmond Fisher House. Over the past eight years, the event has raised and donated $140,000!

The event is free, with donations suggested at the door. They always have a great crowd, so come early and stay late to experience all of this Richmond tradition!