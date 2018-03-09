Mountain Highway in Amherst, VA

Mountain Highway® will perform at Christ Community Church in Amherst, Virginia as part of the “First Saturday Concert Series” held each month there. This young family band thrills audiences with classic traditional bluegrass songs they sing in crisp, family harmony. With music originally performed by Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley and others, Mountain Highway assures audiences the bluegrass music they love will live on for at least another generation. The four sibling singers, age 12 to 16, also play banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and guitar, while their father plays upright bass.