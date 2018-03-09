Milan Bluegrass Festival

Southeast Michigan’s premier festival venue is proud to present the 2018 Milan Festival Series. This year’s series will feature Michigan’s Premier Bluegrass festival! This festival will feature artists that have already made their mark in Bluegrass AND up and coming acts that are sure to become industry standards in the future.
Wednesday, Aug. 01 - Saturday, Aug. 04
Wed. Aug. 1st: 12pm - 9pm
Thu. Aug. 2nd: 12pm - 10pm
Fri. Aug. 3rd: 12pm - 10pm
Sat. Aug. 4th: 12pm - 10pm
14048 Sherman Road
Milan, Michigan, 48160
