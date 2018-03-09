Lyons, CO – WM Bluegrass Weekly Jam Class with KC Groves – begins 5/6/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by KC Groves

Sundays, May 6-27 11:00am-3:00pm

Lyons, CO Private Residence (downtown)

Tuition $200

Early Signup Discount: $10 until Apr 6!

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

KC Groves is an accomplished instrumentalist (mandolin, guitar, bass), vocalist and songwriter at the forefront of Colorado’s bluegrass scene. As bandleader of the popular group Uncle Earl for over a decade, she helped bring old-time music to major festival stages in the United States and abroad. Along with founding the successful High Street Concert series in Lyons, KC has spearheaded the long-running weekly bluegrass jam at Oskar Blues and is a member of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society’s Hall Of Honor.