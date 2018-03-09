Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival

Hope you will check out the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival. I’m sure you’ll love it!

17th Annual Jenny Brook Family Bluegrass Festival at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds. It features award-winning national and regional bluegrass, bringing together the finest in bluegrass music each year at a family friendly price!

June 21, 22, 23, 24 & 25, 2017

Gates open on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Located at 1 Fairground Road, Tunbridge, Vermont 05077

Featured bands include: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Gibson Brothers, Dale Ann Bradley, Special Consensus, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, David Davis & The Warrior River Boys, Rickey Wasson Band, Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show, Sideline, Mile Twelve, Marteka & William, Zink & Company, BigApple’achia, Katahdin Valley Boys, Dreamcatcher, Michelle Canning Band, Clem Hawkins Revival and your hosts: Seth Sawyer Band.

The festival features 4 stages: Main Stage Entertainment, the Weston Stage that has a more intimate setting, the late night Sugar House Stage where amateurs can join in the fun with artists from the Main Stage, the Artist Stage where Main Stage entertainers share their knowledge and talents and the early bird entertainment featuring Classic Country Music after the Pot Luck!

Come spend the day or bring your camper or tent and stay the entire time!

FMI: Email candi@jennybrookbluegrass.com 802-380-4106 or www.jennybrookbluegrass.com