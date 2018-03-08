Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Bruce Hornsby and Virginia Arts Festival are bringing back Funhouse Fest, the outdoor music festival that gathers award-winning artists for a weekend of music-making in an intimate summer setting. Funhouse Fest returns to the Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, June 22-23, 2018.

Named after Hornsby’s 1998 song “Funhouse,” the festival is curated by Bruce Hornsby, who will be performing alongside notable musicians throughout the weekend, as in past years.

Hornsby will once again present two unique performances on the Funhouse Fest stage. Friday evening will feature Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers which includes long-time collaborators JV Collier (bass) and JT Thomas (keyboards), plus Gibb Droll (guitar), Ross Holmes (fiddle/mandolin) and Chad Wright (drums). On Saturday, Bruce Hornsby & the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will partner to present the Virginia debut of Hornsby’s adventurous new orchestral program. Inspired by twentieth-century modernist composers including Elliott Carter, Arnold Schoenberg, Anton Webern and Olivier Messiaen, Hornsby will present a unique program which utilizes the modern classical language in a pop song context.

Headlining the Friday evening performance is Alison Krauss, winner of seven Country Music Association Awards and 27 Grammy® awards, including five for Raising Sand, her collaboration with Robert Plant that won Album of the Year and Record of the Year in 2009. Her new album, Windy City, is her first effort away from her band Union Station in a decade. The album, produced by renowned music legend Buddy Cannon, has received critical acclaim and two Grammy® nominations.

Funhouse Fest is also pleased to announce The Wood Brothers will perform on Saturday, June 23. The Americana/Folk Rock trio is made up of brothers Oliver Wood and Chris Wood, and drummer Jano Rix. The Wood Brothers seamlessly blend the blues, folk, and roots-music they loved as kids into their own evocative sound.