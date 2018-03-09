FARM & FUN TIME FT. RALPH STANLEY II & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS, DAVID DAVIS & THE WARRIOR RIVER BOYS

Radio Bristol presents the Farm and Fun Time variety show, live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum with Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys and David Davis & the Warrior River Boys.

Farm and Fun Time the historic Radio Program broadcasting from Downtown Bristol, was a staple to listeners across the Southeast during the 1940s and 1950s on the former WCYB Radio. Radio Bristol breathes new life into the classic program with a fun, energetic show broadcasting live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and features music by house band Bill & the Belles. Hosted by Radio Bristol producer and house band-leader Kris Truelsen, Farm & Fun Time is an event the whole family can enjoy live, in the studio or when gathered around their radios.