Eliot, ME – WM Weekly Jam Class with Dave Kiphuth – begins 4/9/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Dave Kiphuth

Mondays, April 7-May 28 (ex. 4/23, 4/30, 5/14) 6:00-9:30pm

Eliot, ME Private Residence

Tuition $140

Early Signup Discount: $10 until Mar 9!

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Dave Kiphuth became well-known for his banjo work with the respected Connecticut band Apple Country, performing throughout the Northeast and South in the 1970s and 80s. He went on to work with Lonesome Dave and the North Dixie Road Kings, Chestnut Grove, Walt Michael & Company, and the Red Hen String Band. Dave has taught banjo and guitar extensively since the 1960s and ran a popular bluegrass jam in Ballston Spa, NY before moving to Maine.