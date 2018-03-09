Effingham, IL – WM Bluegrass Jam Camp with Larry Kernagis – begins 5/4/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Camp

Taught by Larry Kernagis

Friday, May 4 5:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, May 5 9:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, May 6 9:00am-3:00pm

Effingham, IL Holiday Inn

Tuition $225 (returning students only $200!)

Special camp rate $109/night — call hotel at (217) 540-7777, use code EJS

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Larry Kernagis was raised during the folk revival era of the 60’s, cutting his chops on Flatt and Scruggs and the Kingston Trio. Eventually, he became a banjo instructor at the famed Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. Larry has led Bluegrass jams at festivals across the country for the past 30 years. He now employs his banjo, guitar and vocal skills entertaining with “greengrass” Celtic group Def Leprechaun.