Durango, CO – WM Bluegrass Weekly Jam Class with Sue Coulter – begins 5/8/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Sue Coulter

May 8-25 Tuesdays & Fridays 6:00pm-9:00pm

Durango, CO Oak Grove Tax Service

Tuition $195

Early Signup Discount: $10 until Apr 8!

Call Sue at 970-247-1264 for more info!

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Sue Coulter is a member of Colorado’s Bluegrass Hall of Honor, a multi-instrumentalist, and an experienced, much-loved teacher. She has started and guided bluegrass jams for over 20 years, and has played in several bands in Colorado and New Mexico. Sue has led kids’ jams, and has served as President of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society.