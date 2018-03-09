Now hear this yall!! Feb 9th and 10th 2018. You are invited to come and be a part of this real special event. Tin Roof Shack Productions is presenting The 1st Annual Dunnellon Farm Days & Antique Tractor & Equipment Show. There’s more!! Live Music, Craft & Food Vendors, Antique Cars, Flywheels, Hit & Miss Engines, Water Pumps, Petting Zoo, Camel Rides & Children Activities. Children 12 and under free with an Adult. Come for the day. Only $5.00 a ticket or $15.00 a car load up to 6 people. Sounds like a plan to me! If you plan on camping, 2 adults 2 days & nights $50 with hook up. Reservations Recommended to save a spot with electric. 352-472-2703. Dry Camping $10 per night or $20 with electric. Bath house on Site. Yall come! Withlacooceeee River Bluegrass Park, Dunnellon, FL.