Donna Ulisse in Denton, NC

Festival Dates: May 10th, 11th, & 12th, 2018! Donna will only be there on the 12th. Lineup is Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Lawson & Williams, Balsam Range, Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers, Russell Moore and the IIIrd Tyme Out, Donna Ulisse, Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice

TICKET PRICING:

• 3 Day Weekend- $80.00 (advanced price) $90.00 (gate price)

• 2 Day Weekend- $65.00 (advanced price) $70.00 (gate price)

•1 Day- $35.00 (advanced price) $40.00 (gate price)

* Children under 15 FREE admission with paying adult*

* Children ages 15-17 half gate price with paying adult*

** ADVANCED TICKET PURCHASES MUST BE MADE BY APRIL 30TH, 2018**