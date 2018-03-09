Donna Ulisse in Denton, NC

Festival Dates: May 10th, 11th, & 12th, 2018! Donna will only be there on the 12th. Lineup is Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Lawson & Williams, Balsam Range, Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers, Russell Moore and the IIIrd Tyme Out, Donna Ulisse, Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice
TICKET PRICING:
• 3 Day Weekend- $80.00 (advanced price) $90.00 (gate price)
• 2 Day Weekend- $65.00 (advanced price) $70.00 (gate price)
•1 Day- $35.00 (advanced price) $40.00 (gate price)
* Children under 15 FREE admission with paying adult*
* Children ages 15-17 half gate price with paying adult*
** ADVANCED TICKET PURCHASES MUST BE MADE BY APRIL 30TH, 2018**
Saturday, May. 12
Sat. May. 12th:
Doyle Lawson Bluegrass Festival-Denton Farm Park
1072 Cranford Road
Denton, North Carolina, 27239
Cost: $40.00
