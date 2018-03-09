The Chinese Breakdown Dinner features a buffet of top notch Chinese food while enjoying lively bluegrass entertainment with Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass and guest artist Jenny Lee. In addition to the usual favorites, the All You Can Eat Buffet features crab legs, the Hibachi Grill, the Sushi bar, a desserts bar, and re-fillable soft drink. Admission of $25 includes dinner, soft drink, entertainment, tax, and tip! Showtime 7pm; doors open 6:00.