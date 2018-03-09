A celebration of Gaelic music featuring IONA

The Blue Ridge Music Center is delighted to partner with Chestnut Creek School of the Arts to host an evening of traditional Irish/Celtic music featuring IONA, one of the leading Gaelic groups on the East Coast. The show will be presented at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 15, at the Chestnut Creek School of the Arts.

The music of IONA is a unique, acoustic blend of the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Brittany (France), the Isle of Man, Galicia (Spain), and America. The band blends songs, dance tunes, and aires into a rich and stunning tapestry. IONA was founded by lead singer, bouzouki, guitar, and bodhrán player Barbara Ryan and wind player Bernard Argent in 1986. They are joined by Jim Queen (fiddle, banjo, and vocals) and Chuck Lawhorn (bass guitar). The members of IONA are all seasoned performers who entertain audiences with high energy folk and traditional music that also incorporates the tales and tunes that highlight the history and heritage of the music.