Hot and sweet, the Bumper Jacksons paint America’s story from the seductive sounds of New Orleans to the hollers of the Appalachian Mountains. Folding together early styles of jazz, blues, and country swing, the Bumper Jacksons strike a bold yet elegant balance between paying homage to the traditions and fashioning their own unique, DIY sound.

Bursting at the seams with rich threads of Americana, their playfully creative originals and reimagined roots music earned them “Artist of the Year” (2015) and “Best Folk Band” (2013-2015) at the Washington Area Music Awards. The Bumper Jacksons’ hard-driving energy brings you into the center of a party where everyone’s invited and the dance floor never sleeps…