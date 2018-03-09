Brookdale Bluegrass Festival 2018

Bluegrass festival held at San Benito County Historical Park, Tres Pinos, CA. Camping, food vendors, and self-contained RV parking.

Concerts featuring host band Brookdale Bluegrass Band, Harmony Grits, Blue Summit with AJ Lee, and many others.

Tina Louise Barr, nationally acclaimed autoharp performer and Brookdale Bluegrass Band member, will present an autoharp workshop on Saturday, 03/10/2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Great jamming all weekend.

For ticket information, visit website: BrookdaleBluegrass.com