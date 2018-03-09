Boomer, NC – WM Festival Jam Camp with Gilbert Nelson – begins 4/23/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Gilbert Nelson

Monday, April 23-Thursday, April 26 9:15am-5:00pm

Boomer, NC Camp Harrison YMCA

Tuition $395

– Includes lunch and snacks each day, and Camp Harrison fee

– Other meals and on-site bunkhouse or tenting or RV accommodations are arranged directly with Camp Harrison

– $150 deposit holds your spot! ($245 balance due at first session)

Monday-Thursday prior to MerleFest at the beautiful and spacious grounds of the Camp Harrison YMCA at Herring Ridge, 10 miles outside of Wilkesboro, NC. Lodging and meal packages available directly from Camp Harrison.

This camp will run concurrent with an Intermediate/Advanced Camp directed by Pete Wernick at the same Camp Harrison location.

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Gilbert Nelson has been a regular on the jam scene for 30 years, with a passion for jamming, performing and teaching a variety of instruments. Gilbert’s teaching is action packed and always encouraging, emphasizing fun and success, providing a safe and supportive learning environment while still finding ways to s-t-r-e-t-c-h comfort zones and bring students to a higher level of musical maturity. Gilbert leads his own band “The Jam Town Grass” as well as coaching other groups in musicianship and stagecraft.