Bluegrass for Hospice-2018
Saturday October 27, 2018
Noon to 8 pm, gates open at 11 am
Flat Iron Farm, Highway to Heaven Ln, Great Mills, MD
Featuring: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass, the Traveling Highlanders, Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, the Dixie Ramblers, 15 Strings, Joey Tippett & California Ramblers
Tickets: $25 advance, $30 gate
Craft vendor spaces available
More info: 301-737-3004 or http://www.bluegrassforhospice.com
-
Saturday, Oct. 27
Sat. Oct. 27th: 12pm - 8pm
-
Flat Iron Farm
Highway to Heaven Ln
Great Mills, Maryland, 20634
-
Cost: $30.00
-