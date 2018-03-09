Bluegrass for Hospice-2018

Saturday October 27, 2018

Noon to 8 pm, gates open at 11 am

Flat Iron Farm, Highway to Heaven Ln, Great Mills, MD

Featuring: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass, the Traveling Highlanders, Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, the Dixie Ramblers, 15 Strings, Joey Tippett & California Ramblers

Tickets: $25 advance, $30 gate

Craft vendor spaces available

More info: 301-737-3004 or http://www.bluegrassforhospice.com