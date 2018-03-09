BLUEGRASS 45 AT THE BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM

The Birthplace of Country Music is proud to present the internationally celebrated musicianship of Bluegrass 45. More than a band, these six friends from Kobe, Japan have shared 50 years of friendship, musicianship, and a passion for music that has promoted and championed bluegrass as a culture, genre, and lifestyle all over the world.

This is a rare opportunity to see the group in an intimate concert performance at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.