The Birthplace of Country Music is proud to present the internationally celebrated musicianship of Bluegrass 45. More than a band, these six friends from Kobe, Japan have shared 50 years of friendship, musicianship, and a passion for music that has promoted and championed bluegrass as a culture, genre, and lifestyle all over the world.
This is a rare opportunity to see the group in an intimate concert performance at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Monday, Oct. 02
Mon. Oct. 2nd: 7pm - 9pm
BLUEGRASS 45 AT THE BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM
520 Birthplace of Country Music Way
Bristol, Virginia, 24201
Cost: $20.00
