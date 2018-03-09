Billy’s Belly 2018

AUGUST 18-19, 2018, THERE WILL BE THUNDER IN THE VALLEY!

Greetings friends of Billy’s Belly and all you music lovers out there! It’s time once again to feel that rumble, August 18 & 19 as the thunder returns to Anson Valley!

SATURDAY – 8/18

On Saturday starting at 10am there will be an “Art In The Woods” fair sponsored by the Wesserunsett Arts Council that will feature vendors, demonstrations, and a competition with prizes for best painting, best drawing, and best sculpture. Then at noon WXNZ Radio is sponsoring a music competition with prizes for best performance by an individual, best group, and best original composition, followed by an open mic and media presentation.

SUNDAY – 8/19

On Sunday we have the BIGGEST bluegrass competition known to the East Coast with 43 categories of competition and well over $13,000 in total prize money awarded the same day! Categories range from Best Bluegrass Band all the way to fun ones like the Best Pete Seeger Interpretation.

FACE PAINTING FOR THE KIDS!