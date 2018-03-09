Austin, TX – WM Weekend Jam Camp with Andy Lentz – begins 4/7/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Camp

Taught by Andy Lentz

Saturday, April 7 10:00am-2:00pm

Sunday, April 8 11:00am-5:00pm

Austin, TX Private Residence

Tuition $95

Location is near Barton Hills Elementary School.

Camp is limited to 15 students—sign up soon!

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the class. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Andy Lentz started on fiddle with the Suzuki technique, and has been jamming and performing bluegrass and other roots styles for over twenty years. Before recently relocating to Oakland CA, Andy performed in and around Austin TX with Silas Lowe, High Plains Jamboree, and various other groups. In addition to gigging on fiddle, Andy teaches private lessons, presents fiddle workshops, and plays guitar and mandolin.