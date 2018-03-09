7th DC Bluegrass Festival

March 9 & 10, 2018

Tysons Sheraton Hotel

8661 Leesburg Pike

Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Top names in Bluegrass today including:

TIM O’BRIEN BAND, GIBSON BROTHERS, BECKY BULLER BAND, MOLLY TUTTLE BAND, JEFF SCROGGINS & COLORADO, MILE TWELVE, CIRCA BLUE, FY5, ONLY LONESOME, AND SWEET YONDER

Mid-Atlantic Bluegrass Band Competition: Competing bands will perform a two-song set on Saturday, March 10, 2018, with the first-place winner receiving a prize of $800, a 20 minute set later in the day, and two free hotel rooms for Saturday night. There are only a few competition spaces remaining. Bands can enter the competition by going to www.dcbluegrassfest.org.

Lots of music workshops: Face-to-face with the professionals in music and vocal workshops

To reserve rooms, call Sheraton central reservations at 1-800-325-3535 or call the Sheraton Tysons Hotel direct at 703-448-1234. Festival tickets are not included with room reservations and must be purchased separately. Food and drink are available at the hotel and there are many nearby restaurants. For more information about this year’s DC Bluegrass Festival and tickets, please visit online at http://www.dcbu.org